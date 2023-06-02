Birthday Club
Report: Churchill Downs moving races to Ellis Park

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Churchill Downs will suspend its current spring and summer racing schedule and move those races to Ellis Park in Henderson County, according to a report by Horse Racing Nation.

Churchill Downs acquired Ellis Park last year.

This comes in the wake of 12 horse deaths at Churchill Downs.

Just Thursday, Churchill Downs announced new safety initiatives and precautionary measures. The initiatives were announced following a special meeting between track officials and horsemen based at Churchill Downs and Trackside Training Center Louisville.

Horse Racing Nation reports the races could move to Ellis Park as soon as late next week.

This is a developing story.

