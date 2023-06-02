Birthday Club
Owensboro man arrested on drug possession charges in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been arrested after Henderson officials say they found fentanyl and three pounds of meth on him.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to locate a stolen vehicle out of Evansville and spotted Eric Coots standing outside the vehicle in a Circle K gas station on U-S 41 in Henderson.

A passenger was also taken into custody, but has not yet been booked.

Authorities found the meth and fentanyl after a search of the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

