Owensboro man arrested on drug possession charges in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been arrested after Henderson officials say they found fentanyl and three pounds of meth on him.

Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to locate a stolen vehicle out of Evansville and spotted Eric Coots standing outside the vehicle in a Circle K gas station on U-S 41 in Henderson.

A passenger was also taken into custody, but has not yet been booked.

Authorities found the meth and fentanyl after a search of the vehicle.

