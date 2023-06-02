Oakland City’s Republican nominee for City Council District 4 seat decided

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A decision has been made on who will be the Republican nominee for Oakland City’s City Council District 4 seat.

Gibson County Republican Chairman, John Perkins held a special meeting with county elected officials to break the tie between candidates Bethany Brewer and Kaye Ellen Gowin.

Both candidates were given a few minutes to present themselves. Brewer was not able to attend in person, so she sent her presentation via video.

The county officials held a closed recess to decide who should be the Republican nominee.

After a lengthy discussion, Perkins decided Brewer will be the Republican candidate in the general election.

”Whoever an elected official is, they’re there to be the voice of the people for the purview of that office,” said Perkins. “We’re going to look for people who are going to bring that energy, who are going to bring that expertise within the purview that they sit.”

We have reached out to Brewer for a statement and have not received one as of now.

Brewer is running unopposed in the general election.

