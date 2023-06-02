Man accused of child molesting now also facing child porn charge
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail last month on a child molesting charge, is now facing a new charge.
Police records show 34-year-old Samuel Kirkwood is now also charged with possession of child pornography.
Kirkwood has been in jail since May 11 on a $5,000 bond. It now shows he’s held without bond.
Court records show the child molesting happened in 2021.
A review hearing for that charge is set for Monday.
