Man accused of child molesting now also facing child porn charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail last month on a child molesting charge, is now facing a new charge.

Police records show 34-year-old Samuel Kirkwood is now also charged with possession of child pornography.

Kirkwood has been in jail since May 11 on a $5,000 bond. It now shows he’s held without bond.

Court records show the child molesting happened in 2021.

A review hearing for that charge is set for Monday.

