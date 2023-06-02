Jehovah’s Witness Convention returns to the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 3-year hiatus, the Jehovah’s Witness Convention is back at the Ford Center.

The convention is a tradition that started decades ago, and brings thousands of families to Evansville.

Officials say the message for this years convention is exercising patience, which is fitting since they’ve been waiting to host the event in person again since the pandemic.

Chris Kimball, a spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses says, the convention is great, but being in Evansville makes the weekend even better.

”We’re so happy to be here and Evansville is so hospitable,” said Kimball. The most important part of our weekend is the program, but the hotels and restaurants certainly add to our experience. And the facility here, the Ford Center is perfect for our convention.”

The convention runs until Sunday afternoon with a full schedule of songs, teachings, and prayers all weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.