Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

ISP: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit nearly hits trooper’s car

Michael Baker
Michael Baker(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a trooper’s cruiser was nearly hit while he was driving.

They say it happened at rush hour Thursday evening at Boonville-New Harmony Road near Green River Road.

The trooper suspected the driver might be impaired, so he pulled him over.

They say 57-year-old Michael Baker admitted to nearly hitting the trooper because he was on his phone.

The trooper says he could smell alcohol, so he did some field sobriety tests.

State Police say Baker failed them, and he had a blood alcohol of .228.

Baker was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro

Latest News

Jonathan Adams
Accused drug dealer runs from officers, police say
You’re invited to test drive a school bus in Hopkins Co.
3 teens hurt in Spencer Co. crash
3 teens hurt in Spencer Co. crash
National Donut Day started as a way to honor The Salvation Army's Donut Lassies, who would help...
Friday is National Donut Day