ISP: Driver nearly 3x legal alcohol limit nearly hits trooper’s car

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a trooper’s cruiser was nearly hit while he was driving.

They say it happened at rush hour Thursday evening at Boonville-New Harmony Road near Green River Road.

The trooper suspected the driver might be impaired, so he pulled him over.

They say 57-year-old Michael Baker admitted to nearly hitting the trooper because he was on his phone.

The trooper says he could smell alcohol, so he did some field sobriety tests.

State Police say Baker failed them, and he had a blood alcohol of .228.

Baker was taken to the hospital and then to jail.

