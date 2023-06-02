Hosparus Health acquires Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Hosparus Health has announced acquisition of Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice, a service of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

“We are honored to extend our nationally recognized community-based care and services to support patients and families in Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Mclean and Muhlenberg counties,” said Hosparus Health President and CEO David W. Cook.

Hosparus Health started in 1978. They have more than 600 employees and 500 volunteers and support more than 10,000 patients and families every year.

“We have successfully partnered with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville to ensure that care continues seamlessly for all patients. Our team is hard at work to provide a smooth transition for all patients and families, and we are excited to welcome nearly all of the current Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice employees to the Hosparus Health family,” said Cook.

“It has been a privilege to assist families in our community with hospice care for the last 30 years,” said Alisa Coleman, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville president. “Nearly all of the current staff will continue in their roles, ensuring a team of familiar faces to continue providing the compassionate care for which they are known. With the depth of resources offered by Hosparus Health, the team will be well-positioned to continue prioritizing patient comfort, dignity and well-being.”

Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville confirmed its Home Care operations will continue unaffected by the transition of its hospice program to Hosparus Health.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.