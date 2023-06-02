Birthday Club
HFD helps to deliver a baby

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of Henderson firefighters helped delivery a baby in May.

Fire officials say a 22-year-old woman and her family were on their way to the hospital, when they realized she was not going to make it.

The family called 9-1-1 to stay she was going into labor and that’s when the fire department stepped in.

Officials say the baby’s umbilical cord was briefly wrapped around her neck, but a fireman freed the cord.

Fire officials say a baby girl was successfully delivered after they unwrapped the baby’s umbilical cord.

