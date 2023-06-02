Birthday Club
Friday is National Donut Day

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - June second is National Donut Day!

The tradition goes all the way back to World War II.

It was started by the Salvation Army when they would serve donuts to the troops serving overseas.

Often times, they would cook them in their helmets.

Many bakeries and chains in the Tri-State are serving up deals that only last through Friday.

At Dunkin’ Donuts, if you buy any drink, that will get you a free donut.

Meanwhile at Donut Bank, any purchase will get you a free assorted donut.

At Krispy Kreme, all you need to do is walk through the door and you can get a donut for free.

You can also buy any dozen donuts and get a dozen original glazed for just $2.

Finally at Parlor Doughnuts, all loyalty members can get a buy-one-get-one donut.

You can sign up for their loyalty program on their website.

And just in time for National Donut Day, Parlor Doughnuts has opened a new location in Jasper.

[Previous: Parlor Doughnuts coming to Jasper]

It’s pretty close to courthouse square on Newton Street.

Click here to see all of their locations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

