Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ford urges owners of some Lincoln SUVs to park outdoors because they can catch fire with engines off

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is telling owners of more than 140,000 SUVs in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are turned off.

The company is recalling certain Lincoln MKC SUVs from the 2015 to 2019 model years. Ford says a short-circuit can develop in the 12-volt battery monitor sensor. It can overheat and cause an engine compartment fire while parked or in motion.

Owners are urged to park away from structures until the recall repair is made. The sensors can be damaged when the battery or related electrical parts are serviced.

Ford says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 19 reports of fires that may be related to the problem in the U.S., China and Canada. The company said it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will add a fuse to the battery monitor sensor power circuit. Owners will be notified by letter starting June 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro

Latest News

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
Hosparus Health acquires Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice
FILE - The sign for Fort Bragg, N.C., is displayed, Jan. 4, 2020. Fort Bragg shed its...
Fort Bragg drops Confederate namesake for Fort Liberty, part of US Army base rebranding
Latiana Merriweather
EPD: Woman fires gun, speeds car through neighborhood & hits man in a yard
Barry County (Mo.) deputies arrest 6 of 7 escapees