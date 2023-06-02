Flock technology continues success in capture of high-profile criminals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New technology proves to be a pivotal part of catching wanted persons in the Tri-State.

They were used to find Vicki and Casey White. They were used to find a child kidnapped by a man on a motorcycle.

They were ready to go for the escaped Ohio inmates in Henderson.

Multiple Tri-State counties use Flock Safety’s license plate reading technology. Those counties include Vanderburgh, Warrick, and more recently, Henderson.

“The flock cameras run 24 hours a day, and we monitor those as much as we monitor everything else,” said Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney.

The cameras, according to the company, continue to grow in popularity among law enforcement.

The company launched in 2017, and they currently serve 145 law enforcement agencies in Indiana.

“We’ve seen in jurisdictions across the U.S. that as soon as cameras, or our audio detection devices, or any of our products go into the ground, they start increasing case clearance rate and start reducing crime in communities,” said Flock Safety Spokeswoman Holly Beilin.

Beilin says the technology is advanced, but simple in use. Police enter information into their database such as color and make of a car, or license plate number.

From there, the camera takes over.

“The software then connects to different state and national crime databases, and it’s able to alert law enforcement in real time,” Beilin said.

One of the big capabilities of the system is the database, meaning the information police put into it is stored.

Beilin says that information can be shared nationwide with other agencies, and most of the time, is an option used because people on the run rarely tend to stick around.

“Network sharing is not automatic, so agencies have to opt in,” Beilin said. “Let’s say Henderson and Evansville PD want to share with each other, it’s a double opt-in system, which is really important for police accountability.”

Beilin says the company continues to evolve and develop new technology, and she expects the numbers of agencies served to grow in the coming years.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate crime in the U.S., and we’re going to keep innovating until we’re at that point,” Beilin said.

The cameras can also be used for private purposes. For more information on that, visit their website.

