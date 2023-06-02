Evansville Otters’ host 18th annual ‘Jacob’s Village’ benefit game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Otters’ will be hosting a benefit game for Jacob’s Village for the eighteenth year.

“Jacob’s Village” is a non-profit organization designed to provide affordable housing for those who have disabilities.

At the benefit game, there will be a fireworks show and inflatables for kids during the game.

All game sponsorship proceeds and percentage of gate sales will go directly to “Jacob’s Village”.

The non-profit has raised over two-hundred and thirty-thousand dollars from this annual benefit game.

Development Director, Laura Hurt says it’s not only a major fundraiser, but a great experience for their residents.

”It’s not only people with disabilities here, but the community coming out and supporting those with disabilities,” said Hurt. “It’s just a time to celebrate that community. That’s been really good.”

The benefit game will be on June 29 and tickets are sale for $5.

