Ev. Christian baseball plays giant killer, in earning program’s first-ever Sectional Championship

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA baseball regionals are this Saturday, and Evansville Christian is one team, who most people didn’t expect to still be playing this coming weekend.

The Eagles proved pretty much everyone wrong, but themselves, as they shocked the entire state on Memorial Day, by advancing their name onto the regional line.

Evansville Christian upset last year’s class 1A state runner-up, Tecumseh, 3-2, to win the sectional. It is most definitely a David taking down Goliath kind of victory, and not only that, but in doing so, E.C.S. won the school’s first-ever sectional title, in its first year of IHSAA postseason eligibility.

“We’ve been working for six years, and developed this program from the ground up. We have players that have been with this program for six years. We had three players when we started the program. We had a lot of players who had never even played before,” said ECS baseball head coach, Joe Paulin. “It seems like every time we go play against somebody, the odds are stacked against us. We had nine out of 14 players have injuries, so adversity was one word we talked about all year long.”

“I was last in the dogpile, because I caught the last out,” said Eagles’ junior, Joshua Divito. “Got there, just celebrated with the team. It was joyous, crazy, jumping up and down, amazing. Ran and got the cooler, dumped it on Coach.”

“The longer we kept it close, the longer we stayed engaged,” said ECS junior, Josiah Dunham. “Everybody around, started to feel that we could actually win this game, because it was a mountain top we had to climb. Not everybody thought we could do it, but we shocked the world.”

Evansville Christian baseball will face number one Barr-Reeve, in Saturday’s regional, at 11 a.m., at Braun Stadium.

