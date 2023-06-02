Birthday Club
EPD: Woman fires gun, speeds car through neighborhood & hits man in a yard

Latiana Merriweather
Latiana Merriweather(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she sped her car through a neighborhood full of people, right in front of them.

Officers say they were called to the area of Bedford and Jackson Ave. because of shots fired.

They say as she sped through the neighborhood, 28-year-old Latiana Merriweather, also drove onto a yard.

Police say the man in the yard had to move back and push his arms on the hood of the car as he tried to get away.

They say Merriweather then sped through the neighborhood again, which had several children and pedestrians outside.

Police say they were able to do a traffic stop at Grand and Jackson Ave.

They say Merriweather admitted to getting into an argument with the man in the yard and firing a gun into a tree.

She says she also hit a car when she drove away from the yard.

Police say the gun was in plain view in the passenger seat.

Her charges include criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

