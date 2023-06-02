Crossville locals say ‘thank you’ to firefighters one year after Main Street building fire

CROSSVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A show of appreciation to Crossville firefighter happened on Friday.

Over a year ago, a historic building burned down on Main Street, and it took a lot of manpower to put it out.

Officials say around 14 different departments and 150 firefighters responded to the fire in February of 2022.

On Friday, people wanted to show their appreciation for the firefighters who responded to the scene.

Neighbors, Crossville Communications and Citizens National Bank, came to the now empty lot to say ‘thank you.’

“There’s actually pictures of it in the bank on the wall from the early nineteen hundreds,” said Crossville Communications customer service rep, Kyle Woods. “Unfortunately, it caught fire, and it did damage to the bank and as well as take out part of our outside plant building. So, if it wasn’t for the fire departments then it would have been a lot worse than it was.”

Citizens National Bank President, Jan Ridgely says they are working on putting together an appreciation donation to help them upgrade equipment.

