Announcement set for old Oakland City hospital

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City Mayor James Deffendall says there is a “good news” announcement Friday at the old hospital building.

It’s along Highway 64 (Morton Street) as you head into town.

The building has long been empty, although there has been talk over the years about possible uses.

It was built in 1968 and is nearly 34,000 square feet.

The building had been for sale, but there is no longer a listing.

A property search shows it’s been owned by Stacks Livestock LLC since 2013.

The mayor says owner John Stacks will be there for the announcement.

It’s set for 4 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.