Accused drug dealer runs from officers, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several drug dealing charges after police say he ran from them.

It happened late Thursday afternoon near Sweetser and Garvin.

Police say they spotted 34-year-old Jonathan Adams with a bag on his shoulder.

They say he started running, and was seen throwing down a baggie.

Ignoring several commands to stop, police say Adams tried to force his way into the back door of a home.

He was then taken into custody.

Police say they found a digital scale and other items in his bag, and inside the baggie he dropped, they say they found marijuana and crack cocaine packaged in smaller baggies.

Officers say they also found $351 in cash.

