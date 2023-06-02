Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Accused drug dealer runs from officers, police say

Jonathan Adams
Jonathan Adams(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several drug dealing charges after police say he ran from them.

It happened late Thursday afternoon near Sweetser and Garvin.

Police say they spotted 34-year-old Jonathan Adams with a bag on his shoulder.

They say he started running, and was seen throwing down a baggie.

Ignoring several commands to stop, police say Adams tried to force his way into the back door of a home.

He was then taken into custody.

[Related: Citizen lends bike to deputy during pursuit of wanted man]

Police say they found a digital scale and other items in his bag, and inside the baggie he dropped, they say they found marijuana and crack cocaine packaged in smaller baggies.

Officers say they also found $351 in cash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro

Latest News

Hosparus Health acquires Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice
Latiana Merriweather
EPD: Woman fires gun, speeds car through neighborhood & hits man in a yard
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic alert: Crash closes road in Gibson Co.
You’re invited to test drive a school bus in Hopkins Co.