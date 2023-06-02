3 teens hurt in Spencer Co. crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that badly hurt three teenagers.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday near Little Pigeon Church in Chrisney.

Officials say a car left the road and rolled down an embankment.

The 16-year-old driver, and both passengers, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old were inside.

At this time the Sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause.

