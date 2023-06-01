Wesselman Woods buys property from UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We know more about the UE property we told you about in early May.

Then, we reported they were selling land in the area of the former ball fields.

[Previous: UE selling land in area of former ball fields]

According to to county assessor’s website, the property off Stockwell and Division was purchased by the Wesselman Nature Society on May 16.

Wesselman Woods is holding a news conference next Monday.

The say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz, and Wesselman Woods Executive Director Zach Garcia will all be there.

Officials say they will make an announcement on a historic development that impacts Wesselman Woods.

We’ll keep you updated.

