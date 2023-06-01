Birthday Club
Wesselman Woods buys property from UE

Wesselman Woods
Wesselman Woods(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We know more about the UE property we told you about in early May.

Then, we reported they were selling land in the area of the former ball fields.

[Previous: UE selling land in area of former ball fields]

According to to county assessor’s website, the property off Stockwell and Division was purchased by the Wesselman Nature Society on May 16.

Wesselman Woods is holding a news conference next Monday.

The say Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz, and Wesselman Woods Executive Director Zach Garcia will all be there.

Officials say they will make an announcement on a historic development that impacts Wesselman Woods.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

