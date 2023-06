VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Highway Department say Hogue Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and Red Bank Road for pipe removal Thursday.

They say it’s closed from all traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say there will be equipment and workers in the area.

Drivers should find another route.

