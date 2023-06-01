Sunny, dry and hot streak continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Abnormally dry conditions will persist into next week, only punctuated by isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The coverage on these pop-ups will be very small relative to the size of the Tri-State. Thursday is the 12th consecutive day without rainfall at Evansville Regional Airport. May ended up with 1.5″ less rainfall than the average. Blocking high pressure will keep the Tri-State dry through the weekend and early next week. Daily highs will top out in the mid 80s to lower 90s, but these high temps will be coupled with dewpoints in the 50s and low 60s, which means the air will be very dry...not the oppressive humidity that we usually see in June. The dry air will also allow for cooling into the low to mid 60s at night. Light winds will cause pollutants to concentrate near the surface, so an Air Quality Alert is in effect through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.