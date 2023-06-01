Police: Man who ran into house arrested again after moped crash
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a man after a moped crash.
It happened late last Friday night at the intersection of 5th Street and Heilman Ave.
Police say the driver, 67-year-old Doris Cunningham appeared to be intoxicated from alcohol and had been carrying a bag of meth.
Cunningham is the same man who police say drove his car into a house on Ray Street back in January.
Police say he left the scene after the crash and was intoxicated.
Records show there is pre-trial conference in that case next Tuesday.
