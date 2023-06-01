Birthday Club
Police: Man who ran into house arrested again after moped crash

Doris Cunningham
Doris Cunningham(Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a man after a moped crash.

It happened late last Friday night at the intersection of 5th Street and Heilman Ave.

Police say the driver, 67-year-old Doris Cunningham appeared to be intoxicated from alcohol and had been carrying a bag of meth.

Cunningham is the same man who police say drove his car into a house on Ray Street back in January.

Police say he left the scene after the crash and was intoxicated.

Records show there is pre-trial conference in that case next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

