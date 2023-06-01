Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

One month later: Vanderburgh Co. judge discusses cameras allowed in courtrooms

One month later: Vanderburgh Co. judge discusses cameras allowed in courtrooms
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been one month since the Indiana Supreme Court amended the rule for cameras in the courtroom in an effort to make the public more aware of the court process.

[Previous Story: Cameras to be allowed in Indiana courtrooms]

Chief Judge of Vanderburgh Superior Court, Les Shively says he’s on board with the supreme court of Indiana’s commitment to transparency. News outlets now can submit a request 30 days before the prospective court date they’re interested in recording.

“We can vet all the aspects of the case to see if it’d be a suitable to be televised also,” said Chief Judge Shively. “We’ll have time to talk with the attorney’s and the parties on both sides to get their feedback before that before we make a decision.”

Chief Judge Shively says criminal and civil cases that involve a big issue in the community might be something that warrants camera’s being inside the courtroom. He says the rule restricts child witnesses, juveniles, and domestic violence victims from being recorded.

Chief Judge Shively says he thinks the safeguards in place will allow the amendments to work for the good. He says some members of the court are hesitant to move forward with the amendment in their courts.

“I hope over time, assuming we have a good experience with this new rule, that judges will be more open to allowing videoing of court proceedings,” said Chief Judge Shively.

Vanderburgh Court officials say it should be something the public understands and appreciates.

In the last 30 days, 14 News has put in nine requests; seven of our requests have been denied and two are pending.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoosier Lottery
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
The South Youth Baseball League is ready to play ball once again after a robbery left them...
Community steps up after Evansville youth baseball league loses concessions in robbery
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash

Latest News

Former Heritage Hills Softball star using NIL with college teammate to help others
Former Heritage Hills Softball star using NIL with college teammate to help others
41 shirts hang in St. John the Baptist's gym, representing each year Dave Meyer coached a...
Basketball coach holds final camp after 42 years
Evansville hosts 27th annual ‘LemonAid Stand for EasterSeals’
Evansville hosts 27th annual ‘LemonAid Stand for EasterSeals’
Gov. Pritzker speaks on early childhood development in Fairfield
Gov. Pritzker speaks on early childhood development in Fairfield