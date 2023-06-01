One month later: Vanderburgh Co. judge discusses cameras allowed in courtrooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been one month since the Indiana Supreme Court amended the rule for cameras in the courtroom in an effort to make the public more aware of the court process.

[Previous Story: Cameras to be allowed in Indiana courtrooms]

Chief Judge of Vanderburgh Superior Court, Les Shively says he’s on board with the supreme court of Indiana’s commitment to transparency. News outlets now can submit a request 30 days before the prospective court date they’re interested in recording.

“We can vet all the aspects of the case to see if it’d be a suitable to be televised also,” said Chief Judge Shively. “We’ll have time to talk with the attorney’s and the parties on both sides to get their feedback before that before we make a decision.”

Chief Judge Shively says criminal and civil cases that involve a big issue in the community might be something that warrants camera’s being inside the courtroom. He says the rule restricts child witnesses, juveniles, and domestic violence victims from being recorded.

Chief Judge Shively says he thinks the safeguards in place will allow the amendments to work for the good. He says some members of the court are hesitant to move forward with the amendment in their courts.

“I hope over time, assuming we have a good experience with this new rule, that judges will be more open to allowing videoing of court proceedings,” said Chief Judge Shively.

Vanderburgh Court officials say it should be something the public understands and appreciates.

In the last 30 days, 14 News has put in nine requests; seven of our requests have been denied and two are pending.

