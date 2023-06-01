Old National Event Plaza to go cashless over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza in Evansville will transition to cashless transactions for all food and bar services this weekend.

According to a press release, the move comes on the heels of a major shift in cash-handling policies at venues across the nation during the pandemic.

Officials say the result of cashless efforts at food service and bar locations has been noticeable; cashless transactions decrease wait times and increase customer satisfaction.

The Plaza’s cashless food and beverage policy will start with the Nate Bargatze shows this Saturday evening.

Officials say guests may pay for food and beverage with any debit or credit card, along with mobile wallet apps including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Cash App.

Gift cards from major banks will also be accepted at bar and food service locations.

