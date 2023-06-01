Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Old National Event Plaza to go cashless over the weekend

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza in Evansville will transition to cashless transactions for all food and bar services this weekend.

According to a press release, the move comes on the heels of a major shift in cash-handling policies at venues across the nation during the pandemic.

Officials say the result of cashless efforts at food service and bar locations has been noticeable; cashless transactions decrease wait times and increase customer satisfaction.

The Plaza’s cashless food and beverage policy will start with the Nate Bargatze shows this Saturday evening.

Officials say guests may pay for food and beverage with any debit or credit card, along with mobile wallet apps including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Cash App.

Gift cards from major banks will also be accepted at bar and food service locations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Mariah Strother
Friends & family demand answers three years after unsolved murders
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
Residents and expert react to Calhoun earthquake
Residents and experts react to Western Kentucky earthquake

Latest News

Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph
Downtown Morganfield mural
Mural painting underway in downtown Morganfield