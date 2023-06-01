Birthday Club
Nonprofit organization holds ‘Restock the Shelves’ collection drive

(Source: Christina Thornton)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nonprofit “Hangers” with the EVSC foundation is hoping to ‘restock the shelves’

The collection drive takes place the entire month of June.

Officials say they need items such as three-in-one shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, lotion, shower gel, feminine hygeine products, toothpaste and tooth brushes and they also accept monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off at any Diamond Valley Branch.

