Large tool shed burns down in Ohio County

Fire crews battle a large shed fire in Ohio County just north of Fordsville.(Fordsville Fire Department)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Fordsville firefighters say a large shed burned down.

It happened on Easton Road near County Line Road.

Fordsville firefighters say it was a large shed with a tractor and more things inside.

Crews say the shed was a total loss, but they say their efforts saved a nearby barn.

Firefighters from Whitesville and Dundee also helped with the efforts.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

