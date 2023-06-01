Large tool shed burns down in Ohio County

FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Fordsville firefighters say a large shed burned down.

It happened on Easton Road near County Line Road.

Fordsville firefighters say it was a large shed with a tractor and more things inside.

Crews say the shed was a total loss, but they say their efforts saved a nearby barn.

Firefighters from Whitesville and Dundee also helped with the efforts.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

