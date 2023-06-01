Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, however we don’t expect severe thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms is high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as low temps drop into the mid-60s. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms early this evening.

Friday, sunny and hotter as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s. Friday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday is scheduled to be the hottest day of the year to date. Sunny skies as high temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s.

