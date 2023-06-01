Hopkinsville Small Business Commission application deadline extended

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Hopkinsville mayor J.R. Knights announced that the application deadline for the Hopkinsville Small Business Commission will be extended due to continued interest.

According to a press release, the commission will be composed of 13 voting commissioners, which will be appointed by the mayor and are subject to approval by the Hopkinsville City Council.

Officials say each commissioner must be a current small business owner within the city limits and hold a current or valid city business license.

Small businesses will be defined as an entity with less than 100 employees.

Business owners who are interested in serving as a commissioner must submit an application by 4:30 p.m. on June 7 on the City of Hopkinsville’s website.

