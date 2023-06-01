Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hopkinsville Small Business Commission application deadline extended

(KEYC)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Hopkinsville mayor J.R. Knights announced that the application deadline for the Hopkinsville Small Business Commission will be extended due to continued interest.

According to a press release, the commission will be composed of 13 voting commissioners, which will be appointed by the mayor and are subject to approval by the Hopkinsville City Council.

Officials say each commissioner must be a current small business owner within the city limits and hold a current or valid city business license.

Small businesses will be defined as an entity with less than 100 employees.

Business owners who are interested in serving as a commissioner must submit an application by 4:30 p.m. on June 7 on the City of Hopkinsville’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Mariah Strother
Friends & family demand answers three years after unsolved murders
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
Residents and expert react to Calhoun earthquake
Residents and experts react to Western Kentucky earthquake

Latest News

Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Old National Event Plaza to go cashless over the weekend
Jeremy Greenlee
Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph