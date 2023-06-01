Gov. Pritzker speaks on early childhood development in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker stopped Thursday at Kiddie Kollege of Fairfield, where he spoke about the investments the states would make into early childhood development.

One of the investments Pritzker spoke about is called ‘Smart Start Illinois’. That will provide funding for greater access to preschools, increased funding for child care providers by raising wages and quality, and by supporting vulnerable families.

”This will put Illinois on a path to providing every child in Fairfield and across the state with access to a preschool program, effectively eliminating preschool deserts,” said Pritzker.

Governor Pritzker says that in the coming year the ‘Smart Start Program’ will provides 250 million dollars to birth to five programs and 75 million for preschool expansion.

