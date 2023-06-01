Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Evansville mayor candidate continues listening tour Wednesday

Evansville mayor candidate continues listening tour Wednesday
By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One candidate for Evansville mayor is on a listening tour through Evansville to get some insight into the concerns of the city’s residents.

Democratic mayor candidate Stephanie Terry held a small meet-and-greet for the members of the sixth ward Wednesday night.

Terry started her tour in the fourth ward last week. She plans to go all six wards throughout the summer.

Terry wants to have a space for the community to feel safe to have a conversation.

Danielle Powell, who is new to the Evansville area, came out and says she appreciates the opportunity to talk with the candidate.

”I really feel this would be a good move to tour throughout the summer,” says Powell. “I hope to see some real progress for the communication and even see some of the other candidates out doing the same.”

Terry’s next stop will be in the fifth ward on June 6th. She is running against Republican Natalie Rascher and Libertarian Michael Daugherty in the general election.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Mariah Strother
Friends & family demand answers three years after unsolved murders
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Residents and expert react to Calhoun earthquake
Residents and experts react to Western Kentucky earthquake
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van

Latest News

Nonprofit organization holds ‘Restock the Shelves’ collection drive
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Free walking tour of Evansville highlights urban renewal
Free walking tour of Evansville highlights urban renewal
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro
Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro