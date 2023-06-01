Evansville mayor candidate continues listening tour Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One candidate for Evansville mayor is on a listening tour through Evansville to get some insight into the concerns of the city’s residents.

Democratic mayor candidate Stephanie Terry held a small meet-and-greet for the members of the sixth ward Wednesday night.

Terry started her tour in the fourth ward last week. She plans to go all six wards throughout the summer.

Terry wants to have a space for the community to feel safe to have a conversation.

Danielle Powell, who is new to the Evansville area, came out and says she appreciates the opportunity to talk with the candidate.

”I really feel this would be a good move to tour throughout the summer,” says Powell. “I hope to see some real progress for the communication and even see some of the other candidates out doing the same.”

Terry’s next stop will be in the fifth ward on June 6th. She is running against Republican Natalie Rascher and Libertarian Michael Daugherty in the general election.

