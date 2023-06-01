Birthday Club
Evansville hosts 27th annual ‘LemonAid Stand for EasterSeals’
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 27th annual “LemonAid Stand for EasterSeals” gave out some refreshments on Thursday afternoon.

The event helps raise money for EasterSeals to fund early education and therapy services for local people with disabilities.

Drinks, lunches and tee shirts were sold at the event, as well as a silent auction.

Since 2018, Abby Wells has run the stand to give back to the organization that has helped her.

“She wants to make sure that other kids and adults with disabilities here in the community can reach goals like she has and can look forward to a successful future like she is,” said EasterSeals Mission Communications & Impact Specialist, Pam Kirk.

In the past 26 years of this event, just under $100,000 has been raised for EasterSeals.

