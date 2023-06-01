Birthday Club
EFD training for worksite pit collapse

(14 News)
By Brian Cissell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Evansville Fire Department was hard at work training for a worksite pit collapse.

Fire officials say the pits are extremely dangerous for anyone in the hole because of the weight of the dirt.

The Evansville Fire Department special operations chief, Keith Bowden, says that’s why they train.

“Dirt’s very heavy,” said Bowden. “A five-gallon bucket of dirt weighs approximately 60 to 70 pounds. You can only image the weight that’s going to come down on that person.”

Officials say these rescues are dangerous for everyone involved and 65% of fatalities are from the person trying to rescue the victim.

