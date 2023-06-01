DCPS Board approves bank property purchase for new school support center

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School officials say the Daviess County Board of Education has approved moving forward with the purchase of the previously owned US Bank property, located at 4801 Frederica Street.

They say this will become the new location for the DCPS School Support Center.

Officials say the district support facilities have been undersized for decades, but the school facilities have needed to take precedence.

Right now, Daviess County Public Schools are operating and providing support to the district from five separate buildings.

The District’s long-term Facility Plan detailed purchasing a pre-existing building in the community to keep costs lower.

Officials say the current cost per square foot for new commercial construction is $234. They say the US Bank Building and Property facility cost is $43.91 per square foot.

Officials say, based on the total price of $5,050,000, this is less than 20% of the cost of new construction

They say this location best serves the needs of the district to unify the staff to one location, allowing for greater efficiency, lowering building maintenance costs, and creating opportunities for essential staff collaboration to serve the staff and students.

Daviess County Public School officials say they are proud that with the purchase of this facility, an iconic, existing building will remain in good condition for long term community purpose.

