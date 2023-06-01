Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Churchill Downs not moving forward with Ellis Park extension in Owensboro

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Churchill Downs officials say they will not be moving an Ellis Park extension into the Owensboro Towne Square Mall.

In a statement to 14 News, Churchill Downs officials say that they’ve shifted plans and are still evaluating new locations that can better enable them to create the entertainment destination they want for residents.

Officials say they originally announced the plans last year after deciding to purchase Ellis Park as a whole.

Churchill Down released the following statement:

Churchill Downs Incorporated has shifted plans for the previously-announced Owensboro facility and we are still evaluating new locations that will better enable us to create a premier entertainment destination for all residents of the region. We look forward to creating hundreds of jobs, driving significant economic activity and partnering with the community in which we ultimately choose to develop our Ellis Park extension facility.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

Willard Library holds "Llama Llama Story Time" event
Willard Library holds “Llama Llama Story Time” event Wednesday
Health officials share concerns on air pollution and heat
Health officials share concerns on air pollution and heat
Spencer Co. Council on Aging struggling to make up funds cut by United Way
Spencer Co. Council on Aging struggling to make up funds cut by United Way
What’s next for burned down warehouse sites?
What’s next for burned down warehouse sites?