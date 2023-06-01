Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville to participate in neighborhood clean-up

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, all the members of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville will participate in the 11th annual neighborhood clean-up.

According to a press release, the Boys & Girls Club, along with 75 team members from OneMain Financial, will be cleaning up in the surrounding block of 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick off the event at 11am at the Boys & Girls Club, 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Officials say after the mayor kicks off the event, Club members and OneMain team members will spend approximately 45 minutes walking in small groups in the neighborhood surrounding the Club to pick up trash.

The event will conclude with lunch for Club members, staff and volunteer’s courtesy of OneMain, and all participants will receive a signature event t-shirt.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoosier Lottery
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Evansville man catches rare fish in Michigan
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Mariah Strother
Friends & family demand answers three years after unsolved murders

Latest News

Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Ohio Co. deputies looking for theft suspect
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Large tool shed burns down in Ohio County
Large tool shed burns down in Ohio County
EFD training for worksite pit collapse