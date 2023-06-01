Boys & Girls Club of Evansville to participate in neighborhood clean-up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, all the members of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville will participate in the 11th annual neighborhood clean-up.

According to a press release, the Boys & Girls Club, along with 75 team members from OneMain Financial, will be cleaning up in the surrounding block of 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will kick off the event at 11am at the Boys & Girls Club, 700 Bellemeade Avenue.

Officials say after the mayor kicks off the event, Club members and OneMain team members will spend approximately 45 minutes walking in small groups in the neighborhood surrounding the Club to pick up trash.

The event will conclude with lunch for Club members, staff and volunteer’s courtesy of OneMain, and all participants will receive a signature event t-shirt.

