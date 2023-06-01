Arrest made in May robbery in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new information in a robbery we told you about in early May.

[Previous: EPD: Robbery investigation leads to several suspects in custody]

The robbery happened in the 1600 block of Rheinhart Ave.

On May 7, detective say they saw the suspects enter a home in the 200 block of West Oregon Street.

That’s were they were taken in for questioning.

A probable cause affidavit shows 23-year-old Abronna Robinson is charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

She was just booked into jail Tuesday.

Police say they had a search warrant for the W. Oregon Street home and found four cell phones. They say they belonged to Robinson and another woman.

Police say the phones showed video of Robinson holding several different guns, including one with a strobe light feature.

They say that’s how the robbery victim described the gun that was used.

Officers say 49 rounds of ammunition were also found behind a hole in the dry wall.

They say the same drum was also seen in the photos with Robinson.

