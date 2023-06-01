Arrest made after deputies say chase reached 100 mph

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man who was recently released from prison led officers on a high speed chase.

They say, around 1 p.m. Wednesday, they tried to pull over 33-year-old Jeremy Greenlee in a silver Mustang near Franklin and First.

Deputies say he wouldn’t pull over and sped away.

They say speeds reached 80 mph while east on Virginia from Mary Street, and Greenlee ran a red light.

Deputies say on the Lloyd Expressway, speeds reached 95 mph. They say as Greenlee took the Division St. exit, they reached 100 mph.

The chase was stopped for safety reasons.

Deputies say the Mustang was last seen in the area of Barker and Ray Becker.

Authorities say Greenlee was recently released from prison and didn’t have a license.

They say the Mustang was later found on Glendale Avenue.

Deputies say they were able to speak with the owner of the car. They say she told them Greenlee admitted to running from police but wouldn’t tell her where he dumped her car.

Deputies say they also spoke with Greenlee’s girlfriend, who told them she was in the car at the time of the chase.

They say Greenlee did not want to be interviewed by deputies, but did ask them to tell the owner of the car where to find the keys.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.