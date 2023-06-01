$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Check your tickets!

Hoosier Lottery officials say one Powerball ticket matched all five numbers—only missing the Powerball—in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Thorntons #85 located at 114 S. Rosenberger Ave. in Evansville.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, May 31, are: 2-4-54-61-62 with the Powerball of 14.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, June 3, is an estimated $262 million.

