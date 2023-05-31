Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Willard Library holds “Llama Llama Story Time” event Wednesday

Willard Library holds "Llama Llama Story Time" event
By Travis Onyett
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Llama Llama Story Time” event kicked off the summer reading program Wednesday at Willard Library.

Families were able to pet a llama on the front lawn and listen to llama-themed stories.

Throughout the summer, kids can check out a book and fill out a reading log to receive prizes. If they read for five hours, they will be put into a grand prize drawing.

Children’s librarian Lucy Hart says this program’s purpose is to get books into the hands of kids.

”It’s a great way to get your kid reading. During the summer, they’re home, they don’t have anything to do,” says Hart. “This gives them a little incentive to read. They can come and get prizes for it. We accept all kinds of reading, so if your kid doesn’t like to read, you can read to your kid and that works too. They’re learning either way, so we’re happy with it.”

Willard’s summer reading events will happen every Wednesday at 2pm. The big finale will be on the first Saturday in August.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

Health officials share concerns on air pollution and heat
Health officials share concerns on air pollution and heat
Spencer Co. Council on Aging struggling to make up funds cut by United Way
Spencer Co. Council on Aging struggling to make up funds cut by United Way
What’s next for burned down warehouse sites?
What’s next for burned down warehouse sites?
The sign reads, "No more silence, end gun violence." This sign is at Dr. Festus Clayborn Park...
‘One is too many:’ Hopkins Co. leaders rallying to combat gun violence