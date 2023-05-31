Willard Library holds “Llama Llama Story Time” event Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Llama Llama Story Time” event kicked off the summer reading program Wednesday at Willard Library.

Families were able to pet a llama on the front lawn and listen to llama-themed stories.

Throughout the summer, kids can check out a book and fill out a reading log to receive prizes. If they read for five hours, they will be put into a grand prize drawing.

Children’s librarian Lucy Hart says this program’s purpose is to get books into the hands of kids.

”It’s a great way to get your kid reading. During the summer, they’re home, they don’t have anything to do,” says Hart. “This gives them a little incentive to read. They can come and get prizes for it. We accept all kinds of reading, so if your kid doesn’t like to read, you can read to your kid and that works too. They’re learning either way, so we’re happy with it.”

Willard’s summer reading events will happen every Wednesday at 2pm. The big finale will be on the first Saturday in August.

