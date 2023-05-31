Willard Library holding annual book sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Willard Public Library and the Friends of Willard Library are preparing for the Annual Book Sale fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday.

It will take place in the Browning Gallery and Lankford Archives Reading Room in the lower level of Willard Public Library, located at 21 First Avenue in Evansville.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say there is a large selection of gently used hardback and paperback books, including fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books.

Officials say the Annual Book Sale is one of Willard Public Library’s most significant fundraising events, with proceeds helping to fund the library’s critical programs and services, including literacy initiatives, technology access, and community outreach.

They say the event also provides an opportunity for community members to come together and support the library while discovering new books to enjoy.

Willard Public Library accepts book donations year-round for this sale.

