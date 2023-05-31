Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Willard Library holding annual book sale

Willard Library book sale
Willard Library book sale(Willard Library)
By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Willard Public Library and the Friends of Willard Library are preparing for the Annual Book Sale fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday.

It will take place in the Browning Gallery and Lankford Archives Reading Room in the lower level of Willard Public Library, located at 21 First Avenue in Evansville.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say there is a large selection of gently used hardback and paperback books, including fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books.

Officials say the Annual Book Sale is one of Willard Public Library’s most significant fundraising events, with proceeds helping to fund the library’s critical programs and services, including literacy initiatives, technology access, and community outreach.

They say the event also provides an opportunity for community members to come together and support the library while discovering new books to enjoy.

Willard Public Library accepts book donations year-round for this sale.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
EPD: Man arrested for burglary after drinking 3 water bottles during building break-in
Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river
Henderson Police: Bradley Gillespie’s body recovered in river

Latest News

Peanut the miniature horse
Miniature horse donated to petting zoo in late child’s honor
Penguin chick at Mesker Park Zoo starts molting
Penguin chick at Mesker Park Zoo starts molting
Families enjoying summer weather but staying safe in the heat
Parents and children practice heat safety amidst rising temperatures
Residents and expert react to Calhoun earthquake
Residents and experts react to Western Kentucky earthquake