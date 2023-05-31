Birthday Club
What’s next for burned down warehouse sites?

By Jordan Yaney
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since October of 2022, three large, historic buildings have burned down in Evansville.

In October, a warehouse on Morton Avenue caught fire after officials say someone was trying to stay warm, and the fire spread.

On New Year’s Eve, less than a mile away, a warehouse on Garvin Street caught fire after an electrical accident.

Then in May, officials say someone intentionally set fire to the historic Pearl Cleaners building downtown Evansville.

The debris from the Morton Ave. warehouse fire still sits on the lot. Near the beginning of May, some of the debris was cleared, yet most of it remains untouched.

That’s a stark difference from the former Garvin St. warehouse. The site has been completely cleared, and now sits empty.

The exterior walls of Pearl Cleaners are still up, but the inside was completely destroyed when police say Charles Perrin intentionally set the building on fire.

What comes next for the three buildings remains unclear as one still stands, one lays waiting and a third has been cleared.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

