Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

5/31 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - New on sunrise, a Louisville man that police were searching for is now behind bars in Hopkins County.

U.S. Marshals say there was an active warrant out for his arrest.

In continuing coverage this morning, we now know the autopsy results for escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie.

It comes as the other inmate, James Lee, waives his right to extradition.

Its been three years since two young people lost their lives after they were shot and killed in Evansville.

Their families say they are still honoring their memory.

After Monday night’s earthquake that hit the Tri-State, residents are now speaking out about what they felt down near the Epicenter.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
5/31 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Baseball concession broken into in Evansville
Baseball concession at Pollack and Vann broken into