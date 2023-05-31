USI Women’s Basketball signs Ralston for 2023-’24 class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball announced that 5-foot-5 guard Triniti Ralston (Louisville, Kentucky) has signed a national letter of intent to compete for Head Coach Rick Stein‘s Screaming Eagles in 2023-24.

Ralston joins guard/forward Sophia Loden (Mascoutah, Illinois), 6-foot-2 center Chloe Gannon (Manchester, Tennessee), and 5-foot-10 guard Kylee Dennis (Lexington, Kentucky) in the 2023-24 freshmen class.

“We are so excited to welcome Triniti to our USI family!” Stein said. “She is a fierce competitor who has certainly put her winning attitude into the three consecutive state championships she has been a part of.”

Ralston, from Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, was a player on three straight state championship teams from 2021-23. Between 2021 and 2023, the point guard was named All-District first team and All-Region first team. Ralston was also named All-State second team in 2021 and 2022 and All-State third team in 2023. Ralston also garnered all-tournament honors in the 2021 Kentucky State Tournament. In 2023, Ralston was nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. She set the school record for most free throws shot in a game with 16 in 2022 and set the school mark for single-game assists with 13 in 2023.

During the 2022-23 season, Ralston posted 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. She averaged 26.2 minutes in 38 games played. For her career, the Louisville, Kentucky native tallied 8.1 points, 3.5 boards, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per contest.

“Triniti is a great athlete and plays with heart and energy,” Stein added. “She can do so many things on the court to help her team win! Triniti is a great fit for our chemistry and culture.”

Ralston was a multi-sport athlete at Sacred Heart Academy, competing in basketball, track and flag football. She earned a sixth-place finish in the state of Kentucky in the 300-meter hurdles.

Ralston will be the seventh total addition to the 2023-24 USI Women’s Basketball roster.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.