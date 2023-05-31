Traffic Alert: N. St. Joseph Ave. closed for paving work
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says North Saint Joseph Avenue will be closed Wednesday for paving work.
According to a release, that closure is happening between Mohr Road and Orchard Road.
They say the closure is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all traffic expect local and emergency vehicles.
A detour will be in place, but they are asking for people to avoid the area if possible.
