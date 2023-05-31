Traffic Alert: N. St. Joseph Ave. closed for paving work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says North Saint Joseph Avenue will be closed Wednesday for paving work.

According to a release, that closure is happening between Mohr Road and Orchard Road.

They say the closure is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all traffic expect local and emergency vehicles.

A detour will be in place, but they are asking for people to avoid the area if possible.

