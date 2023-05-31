Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: N. St. Joseph Ave. closed for paving work

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says North Saint Joseph Avenue will be closed Wednesday for paving work.

According to a release, that closure is happening between Mohr Road and Orchard Road.

They say the closure is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all traffic expect local and emergency vehicles.

A detour will be in place, but they are asking for people to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson
One Tank Trip
One Tank Trip
WFIE Traffic Alert
Transportation officials announce several traffic alerts in W. Ky.