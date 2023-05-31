Traffic Alert: I-69 lane closures to begin Thursday in Henderson Co.
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Lane closures are expected to start Thursday on Kentucky 351, near the Highway 41 overpass in Henderson County.
Officials say one lane will be closed each direction. They say work should wrap up by the time school starts in early August.
This is part of the construction for the future I-69 Ohio River Crossing.
