Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Suspect in Louisville shooting that injured child arrested in Hopkins County

Louis Odell Coleman, 47, of Louisville, is charged with a May 26, 2023 shooting that left a...
Louis Odell Coleman, 47, of Louisville, is charged with a May 26, 2023 shooting that left a child wounded.(Source: Hopkins County, Ky., Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted for a shooting on Preston St. that injured a child has been arrested in Madisonville.

Louis Odell Coleman, 47, of Louisville, is facing charges of burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and terroristic threatening.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Louisville Metro police, on the afternoon of May 25 Coleman went to a woman’s residence and started kicking the door and making threats to kill her. The warrant says Coleman paced the parking lot waiving a handgun.

After sending threatening text messages to the woman, Coleman returned to the woman’s home around 1 a.m. May 26. After pacing the parking lot again while waving a handgun, Coleman kicked the front door in and fired shots inside the home before leaving the scene.

The woman found her daughter hiding in a closet with gunshot wounds. She was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

At last check, Coleman remains in the Hopkins County Jail. It is unknown when he will be returned to Louisville.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
Mariah Strother
Friends & family demand answers three years after unsolved murders
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
DCSO: Man arrested after being involved with stolen van
Residents and expert react to Calhoun earthquake
Residents and experts react to Western Kentucky earthquake