Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Scattered P.M. Storms

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, however we don’t expect severe thunderstorms. This afternoon...becoming partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 80s.   Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday...mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms is high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Thursday night, mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Friday, sunny, hot, and humid as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation on Elliott Street in Evansville
Person shot in Evansville Monday night
Kahri Jackson and Timothy Pflug
Authorities: Drivers arrested in 2 separate cases with a BAC more than 3x legal limit
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
A medical examiner says Bradley Gillespie drowned in the Ohio River.
Preliminary autopsy released in Henderson manhunt
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

Latest News

5/30 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/30 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert
Warmer temps, slight chances for rain
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Warmer, more humid weather on the way