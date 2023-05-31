Scattered P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, however we don’t expect severe thunderstorms. This afternoon...becoming partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 80s. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday...mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms is high temperatures climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees. Thursday night, mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Friday, sunny, hot, and humid as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s.

