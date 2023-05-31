Birthday Club
Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they are investigating a a single-vehicle crash in Knox County that claimed the life of an Evansville man.

They say that crash happened Tuesday night.

According to officials, a vehicle hit a tree on Lower Fort Knox Road.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin in Vincennes confirms 56-year-old Patrick Daughtery was killed in the crash.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more about the situation.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

