Police investigating after Evansville man killed in Knox Co. crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they are investigating a a single-vehicle crash in Knox County that claimed the life of an Evansville man.

They say that crash happened Tuesday night.

According to officials, a vehicle hit a tree on Lower Fort Knox Road.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin in Vincennes confirms 56-year-old Patrick Daughtery was killed in the crash.

