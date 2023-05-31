Birthday Club
Penguin chick at Mesker Park Zoo starts molting

By WFIE Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another update from Mesker Park Zoo on the penguin chick.

They say they’ve separated the chick from the adults and started feeding it small fish from the keepers.

The penguin has also started the molting process.

One the feathers grown in, the chick can begin swimming lessons.

This is the process all penguins go through yearly to shed old feathers and grow in nice new water tight feathers.

There’s still no word on the chick’s gender.

