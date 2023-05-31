Parents and children practice heat safety admits rising temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many parents and children spent parts of Tuesday at city parks.

With the temperatures rising, families say they are taking heat safety serious.

Carmen Owensby is one of the many parents who took their children to the Mickey’s Kingdom in Evansville. She says she’s taking various heat safety precautions to keep her sons safe.

“It’s important to keep them hydrated, you know? We’re out here playing,” said Owensby. “I see a lot of other moms have got their waters, got water for the kiddos, and oranges, anything to keep them hydrated.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s important to schedule outdoor activities carefully, wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and be mindful of the signs of heat-related illness. They also say wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing is a great way to stay cool.

Infants and children up to 4-years-old, people 65 -years-old and older, and those who are sick are at the greatest risk for heat-related illness, the CDC says.

7th grader Maci Osbourne, went to the park with her cousins and grandmother.

“We got here a little early to kind of beat the heat, and it was nice when we got out of the car. Then, like, we started playing around, and it just got progressively hotter and hotter, and like, I don’t know. I just started sweating a lot, and I was like, man it wasn’t this hot when I got out of the car. It was weird,” said Osbourne.

Osbourne says the shade is helping a little bit, but different weather conditions would be more helpful right about now. Although the temperature in Evansville was in the mid 80s, She said most of the park equipment wasn’t too hot to play with.

Despite the heat, Owensby and other parents say Mickey’s Kingdom is a prime location to take their children this summer break. She said she’s grateful for the shaded areas available for both parents and children needing a break from the sun.

